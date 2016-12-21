FDA accepts Pfizer's marketing application for expanded use of breast cancer drug Ibrance; action date April 2017

The FDA accepts for review Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking approval for the use of IBRANCE (palbociclib), in combination with letrozole, to treat postmenopausal women with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+, HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

The application includes data from the Phase 3 PALOMA-2 study which was conducted in the same patient population as the Phase 2 PALOMA-1 trial, the basis for accelerated approval status granted by the FDA in February 2015. The inclusion of PALOMA-2 will support the conversion to regular approval.

The FDA's action date is April 2017.

IBRANCE is currently approved to treat HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, in combination with either letrozole (Novartis' Femara) or fulvestrant (AstraZeneca's Faslodex).