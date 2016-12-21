Citi Neutral on Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Analyst Chris Danely initiates coverage on both (Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors), citing lack of confidence in synergies between the entities and expected integration challenges stemming from manufacturing and customer base differences, and NXP Semiconductor's Freescale acquisition.

Further considers long-term growth targets overly assertive given light licensing growth (1% CAGR over prior three years) and soft revenue growth (2% over next few years suggested) influencing royalty rates and average selling prices.

For NXP Semiconductors shares, notes trading should remain at a discount relative to the $110 takeover price given expected closure of the deal that's still a year out.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) target $70 (current price $67.03), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) $105 (current price $97.15).