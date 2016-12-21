Long-term TNT benefits still the story at FedEx

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is lower in premarket trading after the company disclosed higher costs associated with the TNT business.

During the earnings call (transcript), FedEx execs put a number to the TNT integration ($700M-$800M over four years), while reiterating that after 2020 the shipper will see pre-tax synergies of $750M per year.

The short-term pressure on ground margins is also seen falling off over time as new tech and logistics investments kick in.

On Wall Street, Baird says buy the dip on FDX and Cowen advises investors to stay locked in on the long term. The consensus view is to skip over the year-over-year margin comparisons due to the changing FDX model.