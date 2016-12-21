RedHill Bio prices equity offering; shares off 12% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) slumps 12% premarket on average volume in response to the pricing of its public offering of 2.25M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and warrants to purchase 1.125M ADSs at a combined price of $10.25. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares.

Concurrently, the company is executing a direct offering of 1,463,415 ADSs and warrants to purchase 731,708 ADSs.

Each three-year warrant can buy 1/2 of an ADS at $13.33.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 337,500 ADSs and warrants to purchase up to 168,750 ADSs.

Net proceeds will fund clinical development activities, potential acquisitions, commercial operations and general corporate purposes. Closing date is December 27.