Stocks set for flat start as Dow pursues 20K

Stock futures point to a flat open ahead of an expected quiet session, where the top story looks to be the Dow's pursuit of 20,000 after closing just 25 points shy of the mark yesterday; Dow +0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq flat.

Major European bourses trade slightly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX both -0.1% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite ended +1.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, FedEx -2.1% premarket after missing earnings estimates and reaffirming guidance, while Nike +1.5% after beating earnings and revenue expectations.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.55%, and the Dollar Index -0.4% after setting a fresh 13-year high yesterday.

U.S. crude oil +0.5% at $53.60/bbl ahead of today's weekly report on U.S. inventories.

Still ahead: existing home sales, EIA petroleum inventories