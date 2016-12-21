Stifel Nicolaus cautious on Procter & Gamble

Stifel Nicolaus downgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold from Buy.

The investment firm trims its price target on P&G to $86 from $88.

The new view from Stifel on Procter arrives amid a broad cooling on consumer staples as the Trump rally continues.

