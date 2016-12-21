Novartis licenses three COPD products to Sunovion Pharma in U.S.

Novartis (NVS +0.2% ) out-licenses the U.S. rights to three treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. The products are: Utibron Neohaler (indacaterol/glycopyrrolate) inhalation powder, Seebri Neohaler (glycopyrrolate) inhalation powder and Arcapta Neohaler (indacaterol) inhalation powder. Novartis will continue to supply the products to Sunovion.

President of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Fabrice Chouraqui says, "Given the evolving market dynamics, we believe these products will have the greatest impact in the U.S. when commercialized by a company with an established presence in the COPD field."

The company will continue to market Utibro Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium) , Seebri Breezhaler (glycopyrronium) and Onbrez Breezhaler (indacaterol) ex-U.S.