Panera Bread takes the high ground on animal welfare

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) is drawing notice for implementing a new standard for broiler chickens.

The company aligned its chicken policy with the Global Animal Partnership's Broiler Chicken Standard and threw a challenge out to the rest of the industry to follow suit by 2024.

Panera already uses poultry raised without antibiotics on all of its sandwiches and salads

A wide range of restaurant chains such as Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) hear calls on animal welfare.