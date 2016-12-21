Exxon awards FPSO contracts for Liza field offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3% ) appears set to formally approve investing in the 1.4B barrel Liza oil field offshore Guyana next year, after awarding contracts to SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) for an FPSO vessel, a key step in moving the field toward first production.

SBM will perform front end engineering and design for the FPSO vessel and, if XOM ultimately moves ahead with the project, would construct, install and operate the vessel.