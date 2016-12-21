Regulators OK Vitality Bio's cannabinoid pharma development facility; shares up 8%

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the California Research Advisory Panel have approved the scale-up of Vitality Biopharma's (OTCQB:VBIO +7.6% ) facilities used to develop cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs. The DEA in particular wanted to make sure that the company instituted on-site measures to prevent the diversion of Schedule I controlled substances.

Vitality co-founder Dr. Brandon Zipp says, "We are excited to scale up our research and to aggressively pursue clinical testing of our compounds, and this approval greenlights that work. There are surprisingly few companies in the United States that are properly licensed and developing differentiated cannabinoid pharmaceutical products."