Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.8% ) wins dismissal from the Delaware Supreme Court of a $171M investor lawsuit relating to its 2011 acquisition of El Paso Corp. and its affiliates.

A lower court ruled last year that KMI was on the hook for most of the damages owed to investors in the El Paso Pipeline Partners MLP, which the court said was shortchanged in deals with its El Paso Corp. parent.

The Delaware Supreme Court agreed with KMI, which argued it was being held liable over deals it was not involved in.