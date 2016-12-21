Amazon warehouse staff called to strike in Germany

Labor union Verdi has requested workers at three of Amazon's (AMZN -0.6% ) nine warehouses in the country join a strike set to run until December 24. Workers at the company's facility in Koblenz had already launched a strike effort on Monday.

Hundreds are anticipated by the union to walk off at each facility, though similar expectations are not held by Amazon. Further [Amazon spokesman]: "There is no impact on our delivery promise: Christmas presents will arrive in time."

Germany represents Amazon's second largest market behind the U.S., with the company counting 11K warehouse and thousands of seasonal staff across the nation.

Verdi has put together multiple strikes since 2013, primarily demanding improved working conditions and warehouse pay raises in line with collective bargaining agreements set for Germany's mail order and retail sectors. Amazon's rebuttal categorizes these staff as logistics participants, not retail.