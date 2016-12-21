Vivendi to meet with Italy markets regulator over Mediaset

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY +0.4% ) CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is heading to Italy's markets regulator to address complaints over the French company's building stake in Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY -0.5% ), Reuters reports.

De Puyfontaine will meet with Consob in Rome on Friday. In just a week, Vivendi has revealed that it rapidly assembled a 25.75% stake (26.77% of voting rights) in the Italian firm.

That follows a contentious year between the two companies during which Vivendi backed out of a deal to buy pay TV unit Mediaset Premium.

Fininvest, the family holding company of former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi, had filed a complaint with Consob alleging market abuse, and has charged Vivendi with market manipulation. Fininvest holds 38.3% of Mediaset.

