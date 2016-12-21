Alcoa says Australia aluminum smelter running at just 30% capacity

Alcoa (AA -0.2% ) says its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia is operating at less than 30% of its capacity after power to the plant was temporarily knocked out three weeks ago.

The 300K metric tons/year smelter was hit when a power interconnector between the Victoria and South Australia states went down, cutting power to both of the plant's potlines and raising questions about its long-term future.

Alcoa said in May it would continue to implement cost saving measures at the Portland smelter, but its future would be decided by an ability to remain internationally competitive.