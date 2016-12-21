First patients enrolled in AzurRx Bio's mid-stage study of MS1819-SD in EPI; shares ahead 9%

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX +8.6% ) perks up, albeit on only ~15K shares, in response to its announcement that the first three patients have been enrolled in its Phase 2a clinical trial assessing lead product candidate MS1819-SD for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) caused by chronic pancreatitis (CP).

The open-label study will enroll as many as 15 EPI patients over the next few months. The primary objective is the safety of escalating doses of MS1819-SD. The secondary objective is the efficacy dose response as determined by the change from baseline in the coefficient of fat absorption.

Top-line data from the first group of subjects should be available in H1 2017.

MS1819-SD is an oral non-systemic biologic capsule that contains a recombinant enzyme designed to compensate for the deficiency in pancreatic lipase in CP patients.