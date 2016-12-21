Internap +28% as next restructuring steps promised

Internap (INAP +28.3% ) announces the completion of its initial round of cost cuts and guides for next year. Part of the plan calls for raising new money, whether through equity sales or borrowing.

The company is also evaluating the sale of non-core assets and expects to discontinue non-profitable programs.

As a result, full-year 2017 revenue is expected to fall to $275M-$285M, and adjusted EBITDA to rise to $84M-$87M. Capex is expected to decline to $42M. The combination should result in significantly higher free cash flow.