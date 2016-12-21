Inovio's Zika vaccine candidate elicits significant antibody responses in early-stage study; shares ahead 6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +5.9% ) perks up on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 trial assessing its DNA-based Zika vaccine GLS-5700. In initial testing, Zika-naive subjects in the low-dose and high-dose groups showed Zika antigen-specific antibody responses after one or two vaccinations. No significant safety signals were observed in any of the 40 healthy volunteers for up to 14 weeks post dosing.

A second Phase 1 involving 160 subjects in Puerto Rico should be completed shortly. The company intends to meet with regulators to discuss the data from the two studies and clarify a regulatory path leading to a marketing application.

The company is developing GLS-5700 with GeneOne Life Science and academic collaborators from the U.S. and Canada.