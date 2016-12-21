FireEye -3.85%, Piper Jaffray observes declining demand among resellers

Analyst Andrew Nowinski, subsequent meetings with investors, security technology consultants and resellers, suggests FIreEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) products are no longer leading in advanced threat protection at those resellers observed. Further: "Most believe advanced threat protection is just a feature on a larger platform, though we would argue that FireEye has assembled a larger platform of integrated products. The company now has virtual/subscription-based versions of their products, including their flagship NX-series. We believe the new head of sales Bill Robbins has a lot of work ahead of him re-engaging key channel partners."

Further issues contrastingly positive sentiment regarding competitors Palo Alto Networks (PANW -0.5% ), Symantec (SYMC -0.1% ) and Proofpoint (PFPT -2.6% ), citing more favorable reseller feedback indicated for each.