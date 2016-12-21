U.S. natural gas spikes 7% as traders bet on big supply withdrawal

U.S. natural gas futures surge 6.7% to $3.484/MMBtu as investors expect tomorrow's weekly supply data to reveal a massive inventory draw.

Analysts predict a draw of 197B-210B cf in the week ended Dec. 16, which would be the biggest weekly withdrawal since 2010 and far exceeding last week's decline of 147B cf.

Futures had fallen for five straight sessions to a three-week low of $3.242 on forecasts for less cold weather and lighter heating demand through the end of the year.

Among individual stocks: CHK +3.6% , SWN +7.2% , COG +2.7% , RRC +2.7% , RICE +3.1% , EQT +2.5% , AR +2.6% , SE +0.9% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG