Astoria Financial +3% as gains continue after merger break-up

What's "stronger together" is "weaker apart," says FBR's Bob Ramsey, who fades the action in Astoria Financial (AF +3.1% ) with a downgrade to Underperform from Market Perform (he also downgraded NYCB).

He thinks a better offer is unlikely, and the current valuation (now up nearly 6% since its sale fell apart) reflects takeout hopes, rather than fundamentals.

Other serious bidders like Investors Bancorp (ISBC) and People's United (PBCT -0.1% ) are now otherwise occupied, notes Ramsey, and activist Basswood Capital today disclosed a reduced stake in Astoria.

Look for Astoria early next year to announce a strategic update with cost cuts, and plans to begin putting money to work.