CFTC fines Goldman $120M over rate rigging

Over a five-year period ending in March 2012, Goldman (NYSE:GS) traders attempted to manipulate and made false reports concerning the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, says the CFTC.

From the CFTC press release: "Among themselves, Goldman traders described trades based on the manipulated USD ISDAFIX as being based on the 'jacked price,' as opposed to the 'fair price'; remarked that other Goldman traders had 'gamed the fix' in order to benefit related positions; and strategized how best to extract the 'higher value' of USD ISDAFIX cash settlements against customers who lacked Goldman’s view, as a major swap dealer, into the USD ISDAFIX setting process."