Galapagos's CF candidate GLPG1837 shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares up 3%

Galapagos NV (GLPG +2.7% ) perks up on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, SAPHIRA 1, assessing CFTR potentiator GLPG1837 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

SAPHIRA 1 involved 26 CF patients with the G551D mutation. 25 were on stable Kalydeco (ivacaftor) therapy at screening and agreed to a one-week washout period before all received three sequential doses of GLPG1837 (125 mg twice daily for seven days followed by 250 mg twice daily for seven days followed by 500 mg twice daily for 14 days).

A statistically significant dose-dependent decrease in sweat chloride concentration was observed. At the 500 mg dose, the average sweat chloride decreased almost 33% (p<0.0001).

In the Kalydeco patients, a lung function test called mean percent predicted FEV1 fell 5.4% during the washout period but recovered after treatment with GLPG1837.

Galapagos and development partner AbbVie (ABBV -0.8% ) will further analyze the data before deciding which CFTR potentiator to use in a triple combination therapy.