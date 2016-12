Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF Funds

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.189. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.162. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.260. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.46%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.352. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.58%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.329. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.80%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) - $0.404. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.72%.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) - $0.078. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.38%.

Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 27; ex-div Dec. 22. 30-Day SEC yield as of 12/20/2016