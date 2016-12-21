Sunoco upgraded at Credit Suisse, which says distribution cut unlikely

Sunoco LP (SUN +6.3% ) surges after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $31 price target, saying a distribution cut is unlikely given options available for Sunoco and Energy Transfer to execute before reducing payouts.

Taking into account the pending dilutive merger of Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL +0.5% ) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +0.7% ), CS analyst John Edwards says a distribution cut seems to be a “logically unviable option,” even though it would mean “immediate and significant” cash savings of $230M/year.