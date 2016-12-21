Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF Funds

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) declares total distribution of $0.0656 incl. LT capital gain of $0.081 and ST capital gain of $0.0015. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) declares total distribution of $0.1758 incl. LT capital gain of $0.0675 and ST capital gain of $0.0133. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) declares total distribution of $0.2479 incl. LT capital gain of $0.0015 and ST capital gain of $0.1614. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.67%.

Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 27; ex-div Dec. 22. 30-Day SEC yield as of 12/20/2016