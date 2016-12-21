Manitex +23 on improved outlook for 2017

Manitex International (MNTX +23% ) shares jump after the provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products issues an update on trends in its business activity in H2 2016 that suggest an improved outlook for 2017.

MNTX says its backlog for straight mast cranes in Q4 has doubled since Q3, and management anticipates ending Q4 with a book to bill ratio for straight mast cranes exceeding 1.0.

MNTX says it is "encouraged to see growth in orders from dealers who are replenishing decreased inventory levels as they respond to improving market activity."