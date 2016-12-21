Telstra teams with Ericsson on small-cell deployment

Australian incumbent telecom Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY +0.4% ) has chosen Ericsson (ERIC -0.2% ) to provide small-cell solutions to boost its 4G coverage.

The companies will provide indoor and outdoor small cells on Telstra's LTE network, aiming for a cost-effective increase to 3G and LTE coverage.

The solution includes Ericsson's Radio Dot System and Pico Cell RBS 6402. Telstra has already deployed small cells in 50 rural towns.

The move is also important to Telstra's planned 5G deployment, it says.

"In urban areas we are looking forward to delivering better indoor coverage not only for individual customers in office buildings, but also to our enterprise customers in shopping centers and large indoor venues," says Telstra's Mike Wright.