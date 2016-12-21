Cumulus Media hands two execs one-time special bonuses

In a filing, Cumulus Media (CMLS -2% ) discloses it's paying a couple of execs some one-time bonuses.

The board approved one-time discretionary bonuses for John Abbot, the executive VP, treasurer and chief financial officer, in the amount of $421,875; and for Richard Denning, senior VP, secretary and general counsel, for $165,000.

Those awards are for "exceptional efforts and contributions made by those executive officers during 2016, both individually and as members of the management leadership team, in the initial phase of the Company's operational turnaround plan and ongoing operational and financial restructuring."