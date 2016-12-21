IsoRay launches pilot study of Cesium-131 in head and neck cancer; shares ahead 8%

Thinly traded nano cap IsoRay (ISR +7.9% ) shows some life on triple normal volume in response to its announcement that it has initiated a pilot study to assess the effectiveness of Cesium-131 in the management of recurrent head and neck cancer. The study will be conducted at Case Western Reserve University's Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cleveland, OH.

Enrollment of 42 subjects should commence in early Q1. After the enrollment target is met, the study is expected to last 24 months.

The company's approach to using Cesium-131, a radioisotope, is called brachytherapy, which involves the surgical placement of radioactive "seeds" (about the size of rice grains) directly into the tumor where the radiation dose is release over a period of days.