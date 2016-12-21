EU gives Verizon go-ahead on Yahoo buyout

With a day left to spare, the European Union has given its blessing to Verizon's (VZ +0.3% ) $4.8B deal to acquire the core business of Yahoo (YHOO +0.2% ).

The deal "would not raise any competition concerns given the companies' moderate market positions, the limited increments brought by the proposed transaction and the presence of a number of strong players providing such services," said a panel on mergers and takeovers.

Verizon already owns one of Yahoo's historical rivals in AOL, but the panel believes a large amount of user data will still be available to the market after the deal.

Now the question remains whether Verizon's still on board, after news of a second massive security breach that Yahoo believes touched a billion-with-a-B user accounts.