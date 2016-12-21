Sell-side mulls BB&T consent order

"Obviously not a great optic," says Sandler O'Neill's Stephen Scouten, reacting to the disclosure of a consent order over money laundering. The consent order will keep the bank out of M&A for longer than hoped, but it shouldn't have a material impact on earnings.

Wells Fargo's Matt Burnell says no criminal activity was identified and BB&T (BBT -0.5% ) will pay no fine. He doesn't see any big increase in operating expense, and says the bank has likely been aware of issues for some time and already began addressing them. The consent order, however, is likely to put off any M&A for one or two years.

