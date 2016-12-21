Southern Co.'s Kemper County coal-fired plant could get new lifeline

Southern Co.'s (SO +0.3% ) Kemper County, Miss., power plant - the most expensive fossil fuel power plant ever built in the U.S. - could soon get a financial lifeline thanks to Pres.-elect Trump, who has signaled interest in clean-coal initiatives as a way to preserve mining jobs.

Several proposals in Congress seek to boost tax breaks for facilities that can capture carbon dioxide and offer it to the oil industry for injection underground to stimulate production, and the biggest winner could be SO's Kemper County plant, which is designed to capture ~65% of its carbon dioxide emissions and sell it to oil companies, which use it to help extract crude from wells.

SO owns Mississippi Power Co., which is building the project, and stands to reap a windfall of as much as $4.5B if certain legislative measures get passed, according to some calculations.