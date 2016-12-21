Cantor Fitzgerald regards Twitter shares range-bound

Without a takeover or the potential for one, analyst Youssef Squali stays sidelined on Twitter (TWTR -4.5%) with a $20 fair value target (current price $17.10), suggesting trade in tight range for the near term.
Further, on recent management changes: "These changes obscure the timing and the magnitude of the turnaround required to support a higher valuation for the stock, in our view."
While pointing out positive indicators stemming from recent improvements in user base metrics, potential for a true and sustainable reversal is considered to remain indeterminable.
