Cantor Fitzgerald regards Twitter shares range-bound

Without a takeover or the potential for one, analyst Youssef Squali stays sidelined on Twitter (TWTR -4.5% ) with a $20 fair value target (current price $17.10), suggesting trade in tight range for the near term.

Further, on recent management changes: "These changes obscure the timing and the magnitude of the turnaround required to support a higher valuation for the stock, in our view."

While pointing out positive indicators stemming from recent improvements in user base metrics, potential for a true and sustainable reversal is considered to remain indeterminable.

