SandRidge Energy to pay $1.4M in whistleblower retaliation case

SandRidge Energy (SD, OTCPK:SDOC) agrees to pay a $1.4M fine to settle charges that the bankrupt company fired an internal whistleblower who questioned how company officials calculated its publicly reported oil and gas reserves, the SEC announces.

The SEC says SandRidge ignored 2011 federal whistleblower protection laws by regularly using restrictive language in employee separation agreements that prohibited outgoing workers from participating in any government investigation or disclosing information potentially harmful or embarrassing to the company.

SandRidge fired an internal whistleblower who repeatedly raised concerns about the process the company used to determine its oil and gas reserves, which were relied upon by investors, the SEC says.