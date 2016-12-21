Nokia sues Apple in Europe and U.S. for patent infringement

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was halted for news this hour, on word that the company is suing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for patent infringement.

It's suing in Europe and the U.S.

"Since agreeing (to) a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products," Nokia says.

Apple had filed an antitrust complaint against Acacia and others (but essentially against Nokia) for the use of "patent assertion entities" like Acacia to make a grab for excessive license fees.