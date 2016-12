The CBOE Volatility Index is down 1% today to 11.34 as investors push the fear gauge even closer to its lowest closing level of the year (11.02). The VIX index is down 39% since the U.S. election.

For historical perspective, the all-time low on the VIX of 9.31 was recorded in 1993, while the high mark for the VIX was 80.06 on November 20, 2008.

ETFs: VXX, UVXY, TVIX, XIV, SVXY, VIXY, ZIV, VXZ, VIXM, CVOL, VIIX, XVZ, XXV, TVIZ, IVOP, VIIZ, VMAX, VMIN