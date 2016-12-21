Canada's Trudeau says Trump "very supportive" of Keystone XL pipeline

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says U.S. Pres.-elect Trump was "very supportive" of TransCanada's (TRP +0.4% ) proposed Keystone XL pipeline in their first conversation after the U.S. election.

Trudeau also says he sees "extraordinary opportunities" for Canada if the U.S. pulls back from tackling climate change, expecting business that likely would arise from new global environmental policies.

Finally, Trudeau tells Financial Post that First Nations have the right to protest but not unilaterally block oil and gas projects, when asked about the three major nations who oppose Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1.6% ) Trans Mountain pipeline extension.

During the 2015 election campaign, the PM said that while governments had the right to grant permits, only local communities - including First Nations - are able to “grant permission.”