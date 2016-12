The bank intends to cut about 900 positions in Switzerland next year, according to Bloomberg. That would be up from 800 in 2016, and would put Credit Suisse (CS -2.1% ) ahead of plan to eliminate 1.6K positions in its home market by the end of 2018.

Globally, the lender has shed 6,050 jobs this year.

The job cuts in Switzerland are of note because management's profitability plans include a focus on wealth management (presumably centered in that country) at the expense of investment banking.