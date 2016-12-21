Chemours -7% as New Jersey town files $1.1B lawsuit over waste dleanup

DuPont spinoff Chemours (CC -7.1% ) sinks following a report that a New Jersey town filed a lawsuit alleging the company avoided paying $1B-plus in costs to clean up its hazardous waste.

The lawsuit alleges that DuPont's (DD +0.4% ) Chambers Works chemical manufacturing plant released more than 100M pounds of toxic chemicals into the town's soil and groundwater, affecting residential areas as far as two miles away, according to the suit filed on behalf of Carneys Point in Superior Court last week.

Chambers Works was among a group of properties transferred to Chemours in 2014 and 2015 ahead of a proposed merger with Dow Chemical, which was carried out to make DuPont a "more attractive merger partner," according to the lawsuit.