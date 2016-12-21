Gold ETF holdings down 28 straight days

According to Bloomberg, holdings in gold-backed ETFs have declined for 28 straight days - the longest such streak since 2004.

The price of the metal, of course, has slumped alongside - from $1,300 per ounce to the current level of $1,133 (unchanged on today's session).

Also alongside, stocks, interest rates, and the dollar have moved sharply higher.

The rally in "risk-on" assets may just be getting started, says Ray Dalio.

