FT: 'Death by China' author to head trade for Trump

Economist Peter Navarro was a key economic advisor to the president-elect throughout the campaign, and he's a noted China hawk who's argued the U.S. is at economic war with China and needs to adopt a more aggressive stance.

In addition to the above-mentioned book, another of Navarro's is "Crouching Tiger: What China’s Militarism Means for the World."

In another sign to China that it's no longer business as usual, Trump intends to create a National Trade Council inside the White House, and Navarro is his pick to lead it. The NTC, says the Trump transition team, will lead a "Buy America, Hire America" program.

Broad China ETFs: FXI, YINN, FXP, YANG, PGJ, GXC, MCHI, CHN, TDF, XPP, YXI, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CXSE, JFC