Goldcorp upgraded, Barrick Gold downgraded at TD Securities

Goldcorp (GG +0.4% ) is higher and Barrick Gold (ABX -1.5% ) is lower after TD Securities upgrades shares of the former to Buy and downgrades the latter to Hold, believing turnaround strategies at ABX are now largely complete but seeing potential for investors to re-engage on GG after several years of disappointment.

The firm raises GG to Buy from Hold with an $18.50 price target, and expects a new 3-5 year production plan and an update on its $250M cost-reduction initiative at the company's mid-January investor day.

Although gold companies generally are in much better position to operate in a lower price environment after reducing cost structures and strengthening balance sheets, TD sees fewer company-specific catalysts in 2017 for ABX and expects shares to trade in-line with the sector.

GG also is the top gold mining pick at Desjardins, which thinks GG is making excellent progress on its target of achieving $250M in sustainable annual cost savings.