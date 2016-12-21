Facebook issues global governmental requests report

Highlights – Global government requests for Facebook (FB -0.1% ) account data increased 27% relative to H2 2015 from 46.710K to 59.229K, 56% of U.S. requests included non-disclosure orders prohibiting user notification, content restriction requests declined 83% from 55.827K to 9.663K (previous cycle elevation attributed to French content restrictions involving single image from the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks), 38.675K preservation requests (newly-reported metric measuring requests to preserve data pending receipt of formal legal process) for 67.129K accounts were received, and 3.016K emergency requests (matters involving imminent risk of serious injury or death, as described by law enforcement) for 4.192K accounts had been filed.

