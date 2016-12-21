Imprimis Pharma teams up with FocusScript in specialized pharmacy compounds; shares up 20%

Thinly traded nano cap Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY +19.9% ) jumps on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 320K shares, in response to its announcement of the joint launch of the Correct Compound program with FocusScript, LLC, an independent specialized pharmacy claims management firm.

Correct Compound is a specialized compound pharmacy care solution that provides a customized formulary via Focus' CDF-Logic program with low-cost alternative compounded medications through Imprimis Cares. The process is tied together by a comprehensive billing and claims management platform.

Focus will manage and process Correct Compound claims across its preferred network of over 200 compounding pharmacies.