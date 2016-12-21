Air Products upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Monness Crespi

Air Products (APD -0.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $167 price target at Monness Crespi, which believes APD will benefit from consolidation in the industrial gases industry as Praxair and Linde agree to merge.

The firm thinks APD's balance sheet will enable it to take advantage of industry divestitures and that the company can easily bid on and win new projects.

Given the moves APD has made over the past two years to become a pure play industrial gas company with much higher margins, Crespi says APD now has the opportunity and balance sheet to outmaneuver the competition who are all involved in major transactions or integrations.