Boeing says Air Force One can be made for less than $4B

We're committed to working with the president on a deal, says Boeing (BA +0.7% ) CEO Dennis Muilenburg after meeting with Donald Trump in Palm Beach. Also in that meeting was Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.4% ) CEO Marilyn Hewson.

Trump transition team member Anthony Scaramucci says the Boeing chief told the president-elect it can build the new Air Force One for less than the originally-quoted $4B. Does this mean the original price was indeed "a bit of a number" on the American taxpayer?

Previously: Trump: 'Boeing is doing a bit of a number' (Dec. 6)

Previously: Pentagon providing misleading answers on F-35, testing chief says (Dec. 7)