Jury orders DuPont to pay $2M verdict over Teflon-making chemical

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is ordered by an Ohio jury to pay $2M to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical leaked from one of the company's plants, Reuters reports.

The jury also found DuPont acted with actual malice, raising the possibility of punitive damages, according to the plaintiff's lawyer.

It is the third time jurors in the Columbus, Ohio, federal court have found DuPont liable for injuries linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, which is used to make Teflon; more than 3,400 lawsuits are pending against DuPont over the chemical leak, which allegedly contaminated local water supplies.

DuPont spinoff Chemours (NYSE:CC) has an agreement to cover the costs of such lawsuits.