NantHealth prices convertible debt offering; shares up 5% after hours

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) perks up 5% after hours, albeit on only 696 shares, on the heels of its announcement of pricing and terms of its $100M private offering of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021.

The initial conversion rate of the unsecured Notes will be 82.3893 common shares per $1,000 principal amount, implying a share price of $12.14.

Net proceeds should be ~$96.2M (or $110.7M if initial purchasers fully exercise their option to buy an additional $15M of the Notes). Closing date is December 21.

Today's close was $11.69.