Icahn to be named adviser to Trump on regulatory overhaul - WSJ

Cost- and red-tape cutter supreme Carl Icahn may or may not be meeting his match, as he's expected to be named special advisor to the president on overhauling federal regulations.

Source: WSJ

An outsider to the system as much as Trump, Icahn was an early supporter of the incoming president, and has been assisting in the selection of folks for other top posts in the administration.

This particular position isn't officially a government job, and Icahn won't get paid, nor will he have to give up any of his current day job.