Rubicon Project sheds two more execs

The Rubicon Project (RUBI -1% ) looks to be losing two more key execs after the company's announcement of layoffs last month.

The company's senior VP of marketplace development, Jay Sears, is leaving to join MasterCard Advisors, while Senior VP of Global Technology Partnerships Adam Chandler is leaving for ad company Kargo.

That follows the departure of Chief Technology Officer Neal Richter, replaced by new addition Tom Kershaw.

After a tough earnings report in early November, the company said it would lay off about 19% of its workforce and take a charge of about $4M in Q4.